NGO terror funding case: NIA Court sends Khurram Parvez to 10 days remand

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): A National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Delhi on Wednesday sent Khurram Pravez into 10 days remand in connection with NGO terror funding case for allegedly propagating secessionist agenda and collecting funds from various international entities based abroad and channelizing the money for funding terror activities in the Kashmir valley.

Khurram Parvez is the programme coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), and Chairperson of the Philippines-based NGO Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD).

NIA judge Dharnesh Sharma on Wednesday allowed the NIA remand plea and decided to send Parvez to custodial remand till April 1, 2023.

This was the second arrest in the case in the last three days. The agency made the first arrest on March 20. The same court on Wednesday sent Irfan Mehraj, a freelance Journalist to NIA remand also.

"Investigations revealed that Khurram Parvez has been collecting funds under the garb of fighting for Human Rights, from various international entities and persons based abroad and channelizing those funds for funding terror activities in the Kashmir valley," said the NIA.

Parvez along with his associates was also propagating secessionist agenda through his various NGOs, said the NIA.

Parvez has already been chargesheeted in another NIA case and was formally arrested upon production in this case on Wednesday, said the NIA.



The case relates to the terror funding of proscribed terrorist organizations, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen, by certain NGOs, Trusts and societies based in the Valley.

Investigations have revealed that Parvez and his associates raised funds to support individuals who were involved in pelting stones at security forces personnel and also motivated others to extend similar support, said the anti-terror agency.

"These trusts and societies, which have been under investigation, have utilized the funds raised by them to publish anti-national and incriminating material to cause hatred and disaffection towards the Government of India," the NIA added.

The NIA on March 20 arrested Irfan Mehraj from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir in the case. He is a close associate of Parvez and was working with his organization, JKCCS.

The agency said the action was taken following comprehensive investigations into the NGO Terror funding case.

"Investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding terror activities in the valley and had also been in the propagation of secessionist agenda in the Valley under the garb of protection of human rights," the NIA has said.



Involvement of some Valley-based NGOs, Trusts and Societies in the funding of terror-related activities is being probed in this case, it said.

"Some NGOs, both registered as well as un-registered, have come to notice collecting funds domestically and abroad under the cover of doing charity and various welfare activities, including Public Health and Education," the NIA had informed earlier. (ANI)

