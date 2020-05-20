NGOs join hands with SCR, IRCTC to provide food to migrants travelling by Shramik Special Trains

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], May 20 (ANI): Several NGOs have come forward to help South Central Railway and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in preparing and distributing food to the migrant workers travelling by Shramik Special trains.

Volunteers of NGO "Jain Samaj Organisation" of Vijayawada, distribute nutritious food packs to the migrants on-board Shramik Special Trains here just before the departure.

"On May 18, 2020, when the organisation was informed of the movement of a Shramik Special train from Rayanapadu, Vijayawada to Jalore in Rajasthan, their members were ready with 5000 packs of food comprising of Roti and Curry along with fruits and water bottles to last for the entire journey. This was in addition to the Tamarind Rice and water bottles supplied by the Government of Andhra Pradesh to the passengers," read a press release from South Central Railway.

In another instance, on May 18, 2020, the "Jain Community" Voluntary Group from Guntakal supplied food and water to around 1000 passengers travelling by the Shramik Special train from Pune to Tirunelveli at Guntakal railway station, it added.

"Another organisation which responded to serve needy migrant workers travelling by trains, is the 'Zariya Foundation', an NGO from Vijayawada. Members of the foundation arranged food for over 1100 passengers travelling by the Shramik Special train from New Delhi to Tiruchchirappalli on May 17. The NGO came up with a pack of South Indian food comprising of Idly, Vada and Vegetable Biriyani besides fruits and water bottles," read the press release.

NGOs and Voluntary organisations from Rajahmundry and Warangal pooled their resources to arrange food and water to 2769 passengers travelling by the Shramik Specials from Kozhikode (Calicut) to Katihar and Ghatkesar to Katihar, at Rajahmundry and Warangal railway stations, when the trains got diverted due to the gas leak incident at Visakhapatnam.

With the unscheduled movement of the train and requirement running into a few thousand, these set of NGOs at Rajahmundry and Warangal had to undertake the task of supplying food at very short notice.

The General Manager of SCR, Gajanan Mallya complimented the Railway officials for maintaining close liaison with the NGOs and Voluntary organizations at local levels.

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to a countrywide lockdown from March 25, including the stoppage of passenger train services all over India. Subsequently, the Ministry of Railways came up with a massive plan to run "Shramik Special Trains" to transport migrant workers to their native states and homes. (ANI)

