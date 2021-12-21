NGT appoints 4-member committee to look into environmental violation norms at Visakhapatnam's Rushikonda hill

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has appointed a four-member committee and sought factual and action taken report for alleged violation of environmental norms in the course of construction work over the Rushikonda Hill near Visakhapatnam.

The bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on December 17, 2021, stated that allegations of serious nature affecting the Rushikonda Hill, we find it necessary to verify the factual position by appointing an independent four-member Committee of CPCB, State PCB, SEIAA, Andhra Pradesh and District Magistrate, Visakhapatnam.

"A factual and action taken report to be furnished to this Tribunal in the matter within two months", bench directed.



State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Andhra Pradesh will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The Committee may meet within two weeks, undertake site visits, interact with the stakeholders and take remedial action, following due process of law, bench further said.

The court direction came during the hearing on an application moved by Raghu Ramakrishna Raju Kanumuru alleged that the violation of the Master Plan notified by the Urban Development Department under the Andhra Pradesh Urban Development Areas (Development) Act of 1975.

The applicant stated that the area is environmentally sensitive and under Public Trust Doctrine, the State needs to protect the same as per constitutional mandate by taking suitable measures. (ANI)

