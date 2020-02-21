NGT asks Delhi Jal Board to file detailed action plan to prevent drain pollution

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Delhi Jal Board to file a detailed action plan, including phytoremediation, with reference to the allegation of pollution of drain flowing from Shahdara to Ghazipur before Yamuna Monitoring Committee within a month.

A bench headed by chairman AK Goel on Wednesday asked the Jal Board to file a revised action plan observing that the action taken by the concerned authorities was not enough and it required further action to prevent and remedy pollution of the drain flowing from Shahdara to Ghazipur.

The tribunal was observing a report from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) with reference to the allegation of pollution of drain flowing from Shahdara to Ghazipur, resulting in the emission of gases and air pollution.

The DPCC, in its report filed on February 12, told the bench that East Delhi Municipal Corporation shall remove all the solid waste from both banks of the drain and keep a vigil on the drain and prevent dumping of garbage and also CCTV cameras be installed at two suitable locations to monitor the garbage and waste dumping.

The DPCC had also said that the Irrigation and Flood Control Department shall ensure desilting the drain on regular intervals to maintain proper flow and the DJB shall ensure that timelines are met as per the action plan submitted.

"Since the action taken is not enough, let further action be taken to prevent/remedy pollution of the drain and a revised detailed action plan, drain wise, including phytoremediation, with timelines, be filed by the Delhi Jal Board within one month from today before the Yamuna Monitoring Committee constituted by this Tribunal. The same may be considered and dealt with by the Committee," the NGT said. Phytoremediation is a bioremediation process that uses various types of plants to remove, transfer, stabilize, and/or destroy contaminants in the soil and groundwater. (ANI)

