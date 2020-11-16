NGT asks Haryana PCB, Faridabad Municipal Corporation to look into waste dumping

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked Haryana State Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad to look into the matter relating to unscientific dumping of waste in a village in Tehsil Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district.

A bench headed by NGT's chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, in its November 11 order said: "The above issues need to be looked into by the State PCB and the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad and compliance of law ensured. The State PCB will be the nodal agency for compliance."

Accordingly, the NGT asked the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad and the State PCB to take further appropriate action and furnish its compliance report in the matter before the next date of hearing and listed the matter for January 18.



The court was hearing an application filed by Surender Tewatia, who was represented by advocate Mansi Chahal.

Tewatia, in his application raised his grievance against unscientific dumping of waste in village Sihi, Sector 74, Tehsil Ballabhgarh in district Faridabad in Haryana. According to the applicants, the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad has set up a dumping site to be operated by its contractor Eco-Green Energy Private Limited.

The site is within 200 meters. of the habitation, school, temple, pond and gaushala. The Corporation has installed tubewells inside the boundary wall of the dumpsite resulting in groundwater contamination and discharge of water pollution in the drain which is meeting river Yamuna. There is also gas combustion, leakage of leachate and foul smells, the applicant said. (ANI)

