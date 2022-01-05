NGT constitutes eight-member committee in Haryana mine landslide case that claimed lives of 4 people

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted an eight-member Joint Committee in relation to the Haryana mine landslide case in which four persons have died and several others were injured.

Earlier on January 1, 2022, a landslide occurred at Dadam Mining Zone in Tosham block of Haryana's Bhiwani that claimed the lives of four people.

The bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on January 3, 2022, stated that it is necessary to constitute an eight-member joint Committee comprising of nominees of MoEF&CC, CPCB, (Regional Office, Chandigarh), National Disaster Management Authority, GoI, Director General of Mines Safety, GoI, PCCF (HoFF), Haryana, SEIAA, Haryana, State PCB, and District Magistrate, Bhiwani.



The CPCB and State PCB will act as the nodal agencies for coordination and compliance.

"The Committee may ascertain the extent of violations, extent of damage to the environment and to the human lives, extent of compensation paid and payable, safety precautions taken and required to be taken, steps to prevent recurrence of such happenings in future by the Project Proponent (PP) and the statutory regulators," said NGT in order.

NGT noted that the matter has been taken up on basis of information in media to the effect that four persons have died and several others injured in a landslide at Dadam Mining Zone in Haryana.

"Death is due to large-scale unscientific mining. Porcelain machines were being illegally used, since the PP is accountable under the principle of absolute liability, it is necessary to ascertain whether the deceased has been given adequate compensation," said NGT

Further, it is necessary to ascertain the status of compliance with environmental norms and the extent of damage to the environment, it added. (ANI)

