NGT did not order prosecution of Pirojsha Godrej

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) did not pass any order for the prosecution of Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman of Godrej Properties, in connection with environmental clearance for Godrej housing project in Gurugram.

ANI had on July 3 inadvertently reported that the NGT had passed a prosecution order against Pirojsha Godrej in connection with the construction of flats in Gurugram.

The NGT had actually said that they were "unable to appreciate why the Joint Committee could not draw an inference from failure of the project proponent to provide the requisite documents and take further action on that basis, including prosecution for violation of conditions of environment and recovery of compensation for the damage to the environment after following due procedure in accordance with law."

The order was passed on a petition filed by one Vijay Kumar Chugh against Magic Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Others.

ANI apologises for the error. (ANI)

