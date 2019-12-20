NGT directs govt. body against discharge of effluents in Bengaluru lakes

New Delhi (India) Dec 19 (ANI): National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday directed Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to ensure that no effluent is discharged in Bellandur, Agara and Varthur lakes till the setting up of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

The Green Tribunal further directed that interim remediation measures must be put in place till the STPs comes into being.

The NGT bench headed by Chairperson AK Goel while hearing petitions seeking rejuvenation of lakes in Bengaluru city said that timelines for the execution of projects for setting up of STPs and laying of sewerage network may not be extended beyond September 30, 2020.

"If the works remain incomplete even till September 30, 2020, compensation will be liable to be paid at Rs. 10 lakh per STP per month which may be liable to recover from the erring officers, apart from adverse entries in their service records and other adverse action," the petition said.

The NGT said that if BSWWB fails to protect sewage then it will have to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh per month for each inlet into the lakes with effect from February 1 next year.

"BSWWB may further ensure that treated water is not discharged into the UGB network. Action may be taken against persons responsible for having allowed this to be done earlier resulting into loss of Rs. 2 Lakhs per day i.e. Rs. 60 Lakhs per month and more than Rs. 7 Crore per year without any justification whatsoever," the tribunal said.

The tribunal said state pollution control board may develop a robust water quality monitoring programme for monitoring of water quality of drains leading to the lakes and also undertake water quality monitoring at minimum five locations for each lake.

It also directed that the monitoring committee overseeing and reviewing the progress may also give its findings to the Chief Secretary of Government of Karnataka.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 24. (ANI)

