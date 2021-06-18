NGT directs remedial measures for restoration of rivers Assi, Varuna

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed authorities to take remedial measures for the restoration and rejuvenation of Assi and Varuna, the two tributaries of River Ganga.

An NGT bench, headed by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, also asked for the constitution of an Independent Monitoring Committee to prevent pollution in the rivers.

"Having regard to the seriousness of the allegations but without expressing any opinion thereon at this stage, we consider it appropriate to direct remedial measures for restoration and rejuvenation of rivers Assi and Varuna by requiring the statutory authorities in the State of Uttar Pradesh to perform their responsibility in accordance with judgments of the Supreme Court in Paryavaran Suraksha case and other cases, including directions relating to the control of pollution of Ganga and orders of this Tribunal," the court said.

It added, "We also constitute an independent Monitoring Committee for the purpose comprising CPCB, State PCB, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and District Magistrate, Varanasi."

The NGT directed the state pollution control board to be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.



It added that the Committee may meet within two weeks and review the action plan on the subject in the light of the pre-existing action plans, if any, with such modifications as may be necessary.

The Committee will be at liberty to take assistance from other experts and institutions, including an agency dealing in rejuvenating work, the NGT said, adding that it may undertake field visit, including sample collection and analysis as required.

Based on the report of the Committee, the NMCG may give an action taken report in the matter before August 4 dealing with the rejuvenation of River Ganga.

The NGT said that the status report may cover status on water quality of Assi, Varuna, action taken on diversion and treatment of sewage, the water quality of upstream and downstream of the confluence of Assi and Varuna to River Ganga, demarcation of Flood Plain Zones of Assi, Varuna and Ganga in accordance with the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016.

The NGT was hearing an application of Saurabh Tiwari against the pollution of rivers Varuna and Assi in Varanasi by the discharge of untreated sewage and unauthorized constructions. Cleaning of river Ganga cannot be imagined without first ensuring prevention of pollution of these rivers, the applicant said adding that water quality of river Ganga at Varanasi is in bad condition. (ANI)

