NGT directs to take remedial action following deterioration of ecology around Sambhar Lake

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed to take remedial action in the matter concerning to deterioration of ecology at and around Sambhar Lake of Jaipur in Rajasthan.

An NGT bench, headed by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, said: "The plan approved by the Standing Committee for Management (SCM) of Sambhar Lake, constituted under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, Rajasthan during the meeting which was held on August 6, 2020 and State Wetland Authority (SWA) on September 15, last year, be sent to the National Wetland Authority (NWA) for approval, in view of the fact that the lake in question is a Ramsar site of National significance."

"The NWA may finalise the matter within one month from the date of receipt of the plan. Based on the decision of the national authority, the SWA may take further action. However, planned activities may be continued, pending and subject to the approval of the NWA," the bench further said.



The tribunal was hearing the issue considering the remedial action to deal with the deterioration of ecology at and around Sambhar Lake in Jaipur. The deterioration is manifested by the incident of death of 18,000 migratory birds, as reported in newspapers on November 20, 2019.

The newspapers report mentioned that the incident was a result of a violation of environmental norms in maintaining the eco-system of the wetland in question.

The matter was considered last on August 20, 2020 in light of the report of the SWA on July 23, about the steps taken in the matter.

Further report had been filed by the Rajasthan government on January 21, 2021 giving the status of progress as including preparation of a Comprehensive Environment Management Plan (CEMP).

A CEMP for Sambhar Lake has been prepared by the environment department and approved by the Standing Committee for Management of Sambhar Lake constituted under chairmanship of the chief secretary, Rajasthan. (ANI)

