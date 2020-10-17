NGT directs UP authorities to keep vigil against illegal brick kilns to protect NCR air quality

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the authorities concerned in Uttar Pradesh to keep a vigil against the illegal operation of brick kilns to protect the air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR).

A bench of the NGT, headed by its chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, on October 15 said, "The concerned Authorities in the State of Uttar Pradesh may keep a vigil against the illegal operation of brick kilns so as to protect the air quality in the NCR."

With these directions, the NGT listed the pleas seeking remedial action against the illegal operation of brick kilns in the Baghpat for further consideration on January 11, 2021. The tribunal also dismissed the intervening applications seeking permission to operate brick kilns in the district.



The NGT was hearing the petitions seeking remedial action against the illegal operation of brick kilns in District Baghpat, where around 600 brick kilns are allegedly illegally operating.

"The Tribunal observed that since there was an injunction issued by this Tribunal ... (in the matter) the brick kiln activities could not have been allowed by an order of the Chief Secretary which was mentioned before the tribunal," the NGT said.

Meanwhile, the Additional District Magistrate of Baghpat has filed further reports submitting that the brick kilns operating have been closed. Advocates Pradeep Misra and Daleep Dhyani were appearing for Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

Advocate Raj Kumar represented the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in the matter. (ANI)

