NGT dismisses plea seeking review of order on cigarette butts

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has turned down a plea seeking review of its earlier order that directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to lay down guidelines for disposal of cigarette and bidi butts, in the interest of the environment.

An NGT's bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel disposed of a review application filed by the Federation of All India Farmers' Associations.



"By way of the present review application, the applicant seeks rehearing of the matter which is not permissible," the bench said on November 19.

The application sought review of the order dated September 9, 2020, which dealt with the issue of regulation of disposal of cigarette and bidi butts, apart from prohibiting the consumption of tobacco in public places.

The Tribunal had dealt with the matter after considering the response of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and Ministry of Health and obtaining a report from the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR). (ANI)

