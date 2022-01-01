NGT disposed of 2288 matters through virtual hearing in 2021

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) during 2021 disposed of 2288 matters and received 2083 applications. The Tribunal followed virtual hearings at its all benches. The Tribunal on its own undertook matters relating to industrial accidents caused fatalities and directed for compensation.

The Tribunal dealt with many issues relating to the water quality of rivers which included Ganga, Yamuna, Ghaggar, Hindon, Satluj and others. The Tribunal specifically, emphasised on rejuvenation of the river Ganga and this matter was transferred by the Supreme Court. The issues on river cleaning are comprehensively dealt which relates to the restoration of water quality of 351 polluted river stretches.

The Tribunal also dealt with air pollution, based on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data on air quality, observed that there are 124 non-attainment cities exceeding ambient air quality norms. The Tribunal has reviewed the collated data on the status and directed it accordingly. It also reviewed different sources and their apportion in causing deterioration in air quality. It has been a fact that Central and North India has high background dust compared to other parts of the country, NGT noted.



The Tribunal also dealt with the developmental projects particularly, Highways/ road construction/ road widening. Such projects quite often get stuck up in Forest and Wildlife clearances and at the time of construction, for alleged violation of norms. The Tribunal directed and involved Secretary and Chairman NHAI for laying down protocol and SoP for undertaking such projects in an environment-friendly manner. While dealing with the issue it was noted that for the protection of wildlife, there has to be elevated road, underpasses, road cordoning, noise and light absorbance and other measures. In the matter of concerning the protection of Forest and wildlife, the Tribunal directed for closing down restaurant and non-forest activities in the forest of Nahargarh fort, Rajasthan.

During the year 2021, Tribunal dealt with the matters pertaining to industrial accidents causing fatalities. In all such cases, Tribunal constituted joint committees and investigation reports sought. It was broadly inferred that accidents were mainly on account of lack of proper training to the workers, poor maintenance schedule, mishandling of chemicals not practising on and off-site crisis management plan. The Tribunal affirmed compensation to the deceased and injured following the directions laid down by Supreme Court. Further, industries were directed to pay EC to be used for the restitution of the environment damaged.

The Tribunal had also adjudicated on many environmental issues related to a policy formulation that was sought for the cremation of unclaimed bodies in gas-operated crematoria. The Tribunal, however, directed MoEF and the States to take required actions as per the circumstances.

The issue of management of wastes arising from the laboratories of R&D institutions was considered by the Tribunal and getting such institutions to have proper environmental management plans. The context came in light of hazardous conditions observed in the Semi-conductor laboratory at Central Electronics Engineering Research Institutions (CEERI). In such laboratories, there are hazardous emissions, handling of chemicals and generation of hazardous waste. Tribunal directed CPCB, Rajasthan Pollution Control Board to work out a remedy plan and get it executed. Tribunal further directed that CPCB with the Department of Science and Technology evolve guidelines for environmental management and safety for laboratories and similar types of activities. (ANI)

