NGT forms 9-member panel led by chief secy to resolve environmental issues in Sunderbans

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a nine-member Committee headed by the chief secretary for remedial action against the environmental degradation of the Sundarbans in West Bengal.

The bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on February 7, 2023, stated, "we accordingly direct monitoring by a nine-member Committee headed by the Chief Secretary, West Bengal with Regional Officer, MoEF&CC Integrated Regional Office at Kolkata, Chairman State PCB, Member Secretary, State Coastal Zone Management Authority and District Magistrates of Purba Medinipur, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, Director, Sundarban Tiger Reserve and the State Wetland Authority."

NGT said the state authorities must ensure that activities, which are not permissible in the delta as per Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), including hotels operating in 'no construction zone', are duly identified and prompt remedial action taken in a time-bound manner, which may be monitored at the highest level in the state. Similarly, SOP for the operation of vessels may be strictly enforced, the green tribunal noted.



It further stated that "in view of neglect by the state of sensitive matters, resulting in continuous and irreversible damage to the environment, wildlife and biodiversity, as found in the earlier order of this Tribunal, and since the matter is pending at least since 2014 without satisfactory and adequate action, there is need for monitoring at a higher level in the state administration".

The tribunal's direction came during the hearing on a plea against the inadequacy of remedial action against the environmental degradation of the Sundarbans.

Such degradation is inter alia on account of illegal constructions, operation of sea vessels, unscientific waste management, and delay in finalising Coastal Zone Management Plan, stated the plea.

The tribunal noted that the main grievance of the applicant is that there's been a huge delay in finalising the CZMP and no adequate action has been taken against unauthorised hotels, unregulated operation of vessels and brick kilns, as well as protection of mangroves, a tiger reserve and solid waste management. (ANI)

