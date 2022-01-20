NGT forms committee to monitor solid waste management by Aurangabad civic body

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a monitoring committee and has sought an action taken report from it in a time-bound manner over the issue of disposal of solid waste in unscientific ways allegedly by Maharashtra's Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel on Wednesday said, "Having regard to the entirety of the situation, we consider it appropriate to constitute a Monitoring Committee of Secretary, Urban Development, Regional Office, CPCB and Maharashtra State PCB to hold a joint meeting within one month to take stock of the situation and monitor the further course of action. After holding its first meeting, the Committee may be required to submit an action taken report in a time-bound manner."

After taking notes of the submission, the tribunal noted that it is seen that while AMC has taken certain steps for scientific management of solid waste, there are deficiencies inter alia in controlling foul smell, onsite leachate treatment facility, maintaining record at the site in respect of waste handled, safety precautions for the workers are required and importantly 15,35,000 tonnes of legacy waste is yet to be remediated.



The bench noted that notices were issued by State PCB while deficiencies were also noted in an order of this tribunal dated January 3. There were three fire incidents in the dumping sites. Prompt remedial action is required but some of the projects are still at the tender stage or even at the state of floating of the tender which needs to be finalised in a time-bound manner. There is thus an undoubted need for continuous action and monitoring for effectuating right of citizens to clean environment.

Tribunal also added that operationalization of existing waste processing sites to their designed capacity and undertaking mass balancing of product, residue and its channelization for authorized recycling/ reuse as applicable must be ensured. All pending processes may be finalized so as to ensure strict compliance of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in a time-bound manner since statutory timelines prescribed under the said Rules have already been violated. Wherever the process is taking time, short-term measures may be adopted to prevent continuing damage to the environment and public health.

The tribunal was hearing an application moved by Suraj Pradeep Kumar Ajmera against unscientific management of solid waste allegedly by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Maharashtra.

According to the applicant, there are five solid waste sites at Aurangabad for which the State PCB has granted authorization but the treatment is not taking place. Unprocessed waste is being stored in an unscientific manner which is hazardous to the environment and public health. (ANI)

