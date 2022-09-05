NGT issues notice to J-K chief secretary on violation of environmental norms during Amarnath pilgrims

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir administration and the state pollution control committee on a plea alleging violation of environmental norms during Amarnath Pilgrims.

The bench of Tribunal Chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel comprising Justice Sudhir Aggarwal and Prof. A. Senthil Vel, Expert Member in the order passed on September 2, 2022, issues notice to Chief Secretary, J-K and J-K PCC for their response about the plan of action to prevent such violations and accidents within one month. The bench listed the matter for November 4, 2022, for a detailed hearing in the matter.

Court direction passed in a plea moved by one Brinda Mishra against alleging violation of environmental and safety norms in setting up of tents for pilgrims in the dry river bed near the holy cave, Amarnath, Jammu, and Kashmir.



The plea stated that in absence of compliance with such norms, the death of 16 persons took place on 01.07.2022, as reported by media on 11.07.2022, as there was a flash flood.

The plea further submitted that the river bed and flood plain have to be kept free for environmental functions and also to avoid such accidents.

The Amarnath Yatra this year began on June 29, from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal. (ANI)

