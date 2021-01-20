NGT issues show-cause notice to Daman Pollution Control Committee officials for not complying with fly ashes norms

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the officials of Daman Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli Pollution Control Committee to show cause why coercive measures including stopping of their salary and their imprisonment be not adopted against them for not complying direction relating to fly ashes.

The NGT issued the notice to Muthamma, IAS, Chairman, Daman Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli Pollution Control Committee and K. Ravichandran, Member Secretary, Daman Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli Pollution Control Committee.

The NGT bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel ordered that the senior officers may remain present in person either physically or by video conferencing on February 23, the next date fixed for hearing.



"Issue Notice to Respondent No. 1, Ms. Muthamma, IAS, Chairman, Daman Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli Pollution Control Committee and Respondent No. 2, Mr. K. Ravichandran, Member Secretary, Daman Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli Pollution Control Committee to show cause why

coercive measures be not adopted under Section 25 of the NGT Act read with Section 51 of Code of Civil Procedure by directing stopping of their salary and their imprisonment in civil imprison. They may remain present in person either physically or by video conferencing on the next date," the NGT said.

The NGT was hearing Platinum AAC Blocks Pvt. Ltd. application seeking execution of orders of this Tribunal dated January 17, 2020, September 14, 2020 and December 9, 2020 directing the Daman Pollution Control Committee (PCC) to treat fly ash utilisation activity of the applicant as permissible in view of the report of the joint committee comprising Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Daman PCC.

According to the applicant, in spite of the said categorical orders, the Chairman and Member Secretary of the PCC are determined not to give effect to the binding orders of this Tribunal which amount to an executable decree under relevant sections of NGT Act, 2010. The decree can be enforced by attachment of their salary and/or detention in civil prison. (ANI)

