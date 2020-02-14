NGT pulls up Defence Ministry for failure to comply with order

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday pulled up the Ministry of Defence and warned that coercive measures have become necessary against erring officials for not complying with the order relating to environmental norms.

The matter has now been listed for March 2.

A Bench headed by NGT's chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goyal said: "In view of repeated failures, coercive measures have become necessary against the concerned Joint Secretary including attachment of salary and issuance of warrant. Name of the erring Joint Secretary be provided by the Defence Secretary within two weeks."

The NGT order came while hearing a plea filed by retired Air Marshal Anil Chopra raising issues related to environmental norms for the Armed Forces. The NGT had observed that waste generated by military weapons, domestic, industrial, biological, hospital and electronic activities (e-waste) needs to be scientifically disposed of in the interest of public health and environment.

The NGT had asked Ministry of Defence to file a status report in the matter after ascertaining the relevant facts and status of compliance of environmental norms from different concerned establishments and had asked concerned Joint Secretary of Ministry of Defence to remain present with the status report on the next date.

Expressing displeasure over the failure of the official to appear before it, the tribunal has warned of strict action and listed the matter for March 2. (ANI)