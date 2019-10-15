Representative image
Representative image

NGT seeks report from UP, Haryana, Punjab govts over steps to stop stubble burning

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday sought a report from the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab over the action taken to stop stubble burning in their respective states.
The NGT said that the report should be filed by November 15 which is also the next date of hearing.
A principal bench of the tribunal headed by Justice AK Goel also directed the three states to designate an officer at a village or cluster of village levels to monitor the situation and set accountability.
The bench observed that the burning of crops is still taking place and that the states have not been able to communicate with the farmers and educate them about the same.
Reprimanding the states, the NGT said that the state governments is accountable to people and they cannot get away after saying that it has done its part.
"If you have not succeeded then it is the failure of the state. Ultimately, the citizens are suffering," the tribunal observed.
Farmers residing in Haryana and Punjab have begun burning their crop residue in order to clear the fields of the summer harvest.
Smoke from these two states travels to Delhi, leading to a spike in the air pollution levels.
Today, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was at 252, which falls in the 'poor' category, according to Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
Last month, NASA satellite images recorded several incidents of farm fires across Haryana and Punjab, indicating that the stubble burning season had started in the two states.
To combat the menace of air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi had announced the implementation of the odd-even road rationing scheme from November 4 to 15, stating that the smog from the nearby states due to the stubble burning is the major cause of pollution in the region. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:13 IST

Two robbers with Rs 50,000 bounty arrested in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Delhi Police busted an interstate gang of robbers here and arrested two of its members carrying bounty of Rs 50,000 each on their head.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:11 IST

DRDO must make indigenous fifth generation fighter project...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Lauding DRDO for successfully delivering indigenous weapon systems, IAF chief RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday said that the defence research agency should make the indigenous fifth-generation fighter aircraft happen and it must succeed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:11 IST

Suicide of RTC driver: Complaint lodged against Telangana CM, ...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A complaint has been lodged by an advocate, named K Karuna Sagar, against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and state Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar on charges of abatement of suicide of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) driver D Srinivas

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:08 IST

Over 6,500 youth take part in recruitment drive in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The recruitment drive for a Territorial Army Battalion in Srinagar received an overwhelming response with 6,500 youth from Jammu and Kashmir participating in it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 18:01 IST

Repeal of Article 370 aims at lasting peace in Kashmir: Amit Shah

Manesar (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has a policy of "zero-tolerance" towards terrorism and the decision to repeal Article 370 has been taken for lasting peace in Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:54 IST

RFL funds misappropriation case: Court extends Malvinder,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A court here on Tuesday sent Ranbaxy's former promoters Malvinder Singh, Shivinder Singh and former Chairman Sunil Godhwani to further two-days police custody in connection with Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) funds misappropriation case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:54 IST

Kochi Maradu flats demolition case: 3 taken into custody for...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Three persons were taken into custody by the Crime Branch under the Prevention of Corruption Act, including former Maradu Panchayat Secretary Mohammed Ashraf for allegedly granting permission to construct flats.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:52 IST

SC adjourns hearing of plea alleging illegal detention of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for November 5, the plea filed by child rights activist, Enakshi Ganguly, claiming "detention of children" in the Jammu and Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370 and subsequent shutdown in the valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:50 IST

'Internal fight' erupts in Congress ahead of Karnataka by-polls

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Congress party is still indulging in an internal fight to finalise candidates for all 15 Assembly constituencies, where by-elections will be held on December 5 later this year, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:40 IST

BJP delegation meets President Kovind over Murshidabad triple murder case

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A high-level delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comprising of National General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya and party leaders SS Ahluwalia and Mukul Roy met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday over Murshidabad triple murder case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:37 IST

Separatism must be uprooted from J-K: PM Modi hits out at Cong in Haryana

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that separatism must be uprooted from Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:28 IST

Odisha: 1500 kg cannabis seized in Malkangiri, two arrested

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The State Police on Tuesday seized 1500 kg cannabis from a cement truck here and arrested two persons.

Read More
iocl