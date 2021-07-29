NH 5 blocked due to landslide near Chambhaghat in Himachal

Solan (Pradesh), July 29 (ANI): National Highway 5 has been blocked due to a landslide near Chambhaghat on Thursday.

Work is underway to restore proper facilities and traffic for all.



Chambhaghat, in Solan district, has become the latest spot from where a landslide has been reported. The state has been recording spells of heavy rainfall during the Monsoon season. This has resulted in landslides as well.

2 weeks ago, another landslide due to heavy rain was also reported from Dharamshala's Bhagsu Nag area. A Landslide was also reported from Pandoh area of Mandi district.

After the disaster, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had advised tourists not to travel in high-risk regions. (ANI)

