NH-5 blocked due to snowfall on Wednesday night. Photo/ANI

NH-5 in Kinnaur district blocked due to snowfall

ANI | Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:39 IST

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): National Highway 5 at Ralli area of Kinnaur district was blocked after fresh snowfall that occurred on Wednesday night.
No casualties or damage to property has been reported. The area received heavy snowfall over the last few hours.
Road restoration work is currently underway. (ANI)

