NHA and Google join hands to strengthen implementation of Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): National Health Authority (NHA) has signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) with Google to collaborate and strengthen the implementation of Ayushman Bharat -Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

The two organisations will be working closely to explore various use cases for increasing process efficiencies in day-to-day applications. Google will also support NHA in improving PM-JAYs digital presence and showcasing relevant content to the 50 crore entitled beneficiaries.

Furthermore, Google shall help provide training and support to NHA personnel to build on digital skills. The collaboration will seek to bolster PM-JAY's objective of reaching the poor and vulnerable, reducing their high out-of-pocket health expenditure, and improving access to quality healthcare.

Speaking on the alliance with Google, Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO NHA said, "Robust technology is the mainstay of PM-JAY. In various areas such as fraud prevention and detection, claim approvals, the use of technology can help reduce the turnaround time and aiding faster closure of processes will enable the States to implement the scheme more effectively."

Speaking about the partnership, Chetan Krishnaswamy, Director Public Policy, Google India and South Asia, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with National Health Authority to strengthen its online presence, and drive digital training programs for the teams and also explore the best possible ways to extend the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to the citizens."

NHA is implementing Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the world's largest public funded health insurance scheme aimed to bring quality healthcare to around 50 crore poor and vulnerable Indians across India.

Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

On September 23, 2019, PM-JAY completed a year of its implementation. (ANI)

