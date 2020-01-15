NHA, ITC e-Choupal joins hand to sensitise farmers on Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): In a bid to raise awareness among farmers on Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the National Health Authority has signed an MoU with ITC e-Choupal to enable farmers across the country to avail benefits under Ayushman Bharat- PMJAY.

Through this collaboration, NHA and ITC e-Choupal will spread awareness about AB PM-JAY scheme and conduct outreach and training activities.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, National Health Authority said, "This partnership between National Health Authority and ITC e-Choupal, will empower millions of citizens in rural India and Indian farmers with digital interventions."

"The collaboration focuses on providing secondary and tertiary treatment for a range of serious illnesses such as cancer, heart ailments, etc to farmers and their families in rural areas. It will also demonstrate how such innovative models can reach the remotest corners of the country," he added.

As part of the MoU, ITC will conduct awareness camps through 400 Village Health Champions (VHCs) covering nearly more than 800 villages across 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Madhya Prashar (MP) on a pilot basis. These VHCs will make women and adolescents aware of the programme through group meetings and door-to-door connect.

ITC will also promote AB-PMJAY through 23 Choupal Saagars and 18 fuel stations.

NHA will provide training modules and kit to train VHCs and Choupal Sanchalaks who will sensitise farmers about the scheme said the official.

Anil K Rajput, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs at ITC said, "The partnership with the NHA will help to improve the health scenario in rural India. E-chaupal will empower farmers in the hinterland by providing necessary information through an integrated network. The signing of MoU will help pave the way for quality curative care for farmers and all citizens outside urban centres."

Through this partnership, millions of farmers would be able to access the information via 6,000 e-choupals, he added.

E-choupal meaning "village meeting place" will constitute a network of rural kiosks, providing the number of information and communication-related services for the rural population. (ANI)

