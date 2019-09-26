Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan (File pic)
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan (File pic)

NHA revises health benefit packages of PM-JAY scheme

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:44 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 26 (ANI): The National Health Authority (NHA) has revised the health benefit packages of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) with an aim to empanel many new private hospitals under the scheme so as to provide free treatment and quality healthcare to lakhs of vulnerable families.
On Thursday, NHA, which is the nodal agency for the implementation of PM-JAY, declared that there has been an increase in the rate of 270 packages, in addition to 237 new packages, adoption of 43 stratified packages while there is no change to the rate of 469 packages.
The officials at the NHA also mentioned that without compromising the range of treatment covered under the PM-JAY, 554 packages will be discontinued, and there is a reduction in the rate of 57 packages.
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said: "We are confident that with the revision in the packages of PM-JAY, many new private hospitals will get empanelled for the scheme. This will help improve the access to good quality healthcare, and lakhs of vulnerable families will receive free treatment."
Currently, PMJAY has 1,393 treatment packages out of which 1,083 are surgical, 309 medical and one unspecified package. The NHA has said that since the launch, it has been receiving feedback on various aspects of the scheme including existing HBP and their rates.
Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, NHA, explained: "In the spirit of cooperative federalism, before finalising the changes, the feedback was also taken from the States and Union Territories. Their feedback was examined by the review committee".
He said: "The States/UTs, which are using insurance model or a combination of trust and insurance model shall have the autonomy to either continue using existing package master till their current contract period ends or shift to the new version after making suitable amendments in their contract."
The revised oncology packages will revamp cancer care for the beneficiaries and are aligned to reflect the current best practices in the country.
Dr Vardhan explained: "These revised rates are expected to further augment cancer care in the country, along with a drastic reduction in the catastrophic expenses associated with it. Oncology packages have been split to include multiple regimens of surgical and medical oncology, complemented by radiotherapy regimens."
NHA added that a conscious attempt has been made to standardize the nomenclature and definitions of the packages.
NHA, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) has initiated the process of aligning the HBP with the International Classification of Health Interventions (ICHI) and the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) coding of the WHO.
When completed, India may become the first country to use ICHI in its HBP list, said the official.
PM-JAY, India's flagship healthcare scheme, provides a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to around 50 crore poor and vulnerable individuals. Within one year of the scheme, 46.5 lakh hospital treatments were provided amounting to claims worth Rs 7,490 crore. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:59 IST

AP govt revokes bauxite mining lease in Visakhapatnam district

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The government of Andhra Pradesh has revoked bauxite mining in a total of 1521.078 hectares of forest land in the agency area of Visakhapatnam district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:50 IST

Illicit liquor seized from Uttarakhand house

Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Excise department on Thursday raided a house and seized illicit liquor contained in 335 boxes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:46 IST

Two oldest allies, BJP and SAD to contest Assembly polls against...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Two of the oldest allies of the National Democratic Alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will contest the forthcoming Haryana Assembly polls against each other.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:42 IST

Schools to remain closed in Lucknow on Friday due to bad weather

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): The district administration on Thursday announced a holiday for schools from nursery to class 12 on Friday due to incessant rains and inclement weather here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:36 IST

Demand for onions will be fulfilled immediately by Centre:...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26 (ANI): Amid rising prices of onions across the country, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday asked the states to buy onions from Centre and asserted that their requirements would be fulfilled immediately.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:30 IST

J-K: NSA Doval reviews law and order situation, essential services

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, who was on a one and half day visit to the Kashmir Valley, chaired a high-level meeting in Srinagar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:22 IST

Karnataka: JD-S questions EC, Cong claims victory after poll...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Janata Dal-Secular and Congress, who were coalition partners in Karanataka till recently, on Thursday came out with conflicting statements over the Election Commission's decision to defer the by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:06 IST

Somaiya urges EOW to register case of criminal conspiracy...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Thursday accused the top management of PMC Bank and HDIL of looting the bank and demanded that a case of criminal conspiracy be filed in this regard.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:51 IST

Jharkhand: Court awards death penalty to 3 for kidnapping,...

Bokaro (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): A local court here on Thursday awarded death penalty to three convicts for kidnapping and later murdering an 11-year-old boy in 2013.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:44 IST

Entrepreneurs through innovation can become solution providers...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that through innovation Indian entrepreneurs can become solution providers to many of the challenges the country is facing today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:39 IST

PM Modi to address Singapore India Hackathon on Sept 30

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the second edition of the joint hackathon with Singapore -- the "Singapore India Hackathon 2019" -- at IIT Madras on September 30.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:39 IST

Private banks, financial institutions not facing liquidity...

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): After meeting top management of private sectors banks, NBFCs, microfinance institutions (MFIs) and small finance banks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that she had not heard of any liquidity problem from them.

Read More
iocl