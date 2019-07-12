NHA to revise prices, nomenclature of 1,393 healthcare packages
Priyanka Sharma | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:31 IST
<p>By Priyanka Sharma <br />New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Based on the past experience of the implementation of <a href="/search?query=Ayushman Bharat">Ayushman Bharat</a> scheme, the National Health Agency (<a href="/search?query=NHA">NHA</a>) is set to revise the prices and nomenclature of 1,393 healthcare packages listed in the scheme.<br />For this, the Governing Board of <a href="/search?query=NHA">NHA</a> has constituted a 24-member specialist committee to look into these aspects of the scheme. <a href="/search?query=NHA">NHA</a> has discussed new packages with cardiologists, gynecologists, urologists, and neurologists, and so on.<br />"We are just trying to remove the aberrations and want to make it more rational. Once these healthcare packages are revised, there could be variations in the rates," Dr <a href="/search?query=Arun Gupta">Arun Gupta</a>, Executive Director, <a href="/search?query=NHA">NHA</a>, told ANI.<br />"Prices of some healthcare packages can get reduced. New medical packages are likely to be added in the list and some unnecessary packages can be removed," added Dr Gupta.<br />"Within three months, we will be able to bring a detailed report of the rationalised medical packages," he said.<br /><a href="/search?query=Ayushman Bharat">Ayushman Bharat</a> - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is a National Health Protection Scheme, which covers over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries) providing coverage up to Rs 5 lakh a family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.<br />So far, 15,839 hospitals have been empanalled and 31,52,505 beneficiaries have been admitted while four lakh cards have been issued. (ANI)<br /></p>