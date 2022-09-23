NHAI Chief General Manager apprehended in bribery case

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday claimed it had apprehended a Chief General Manager of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in Patna for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The CBI has today apprehended a CGM, NHAI, Regional Office, Patna on accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh alongwith two employees of a private company (including bribe giver), the probe agency said in a statement.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sadre Alam, CBI officials said. He was CGM with NHAI, they added.

A case was registered against CGM, NHAI, Regional Office, Patna and others including DGM, NHAI, Patna on the allegations of demanding bribe from the officials of private company based at Nashik for favour in clearing inflated bills, manipulation of Measurement Books etc, the CBI said.

Searches are being conducted at eight different places. Cash of Rs. 60 lakh(approx) was also found from the premises of said CGM, NHAI. Searches are underway, the agency said. (ANI)