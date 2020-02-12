NHAI decides to waive off FASTag cost for 15 days

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to waive off the FASTag cost of Rs 100 between Feb 15 and February 29 to increase digital collection of user fee at the national highway fee plazas.

A Ministry of Road Transport and Highways release said the users can visit any authorised physical point-of-sale location with a valid registration certificate (RC) of the vehicle and get an NHAI FASTag free of cost.

NHAI FASTag can also be purchased from all NH fee plazas, RTOs, Common Service Centres, transport hubs, petrol pumps.

The nearest NHAI FASTag point-of-sale location can be reached by downloading MyFASTag App, visiting www.ihmcl.com or calling 1033 NH helpline number.

The applicable security deposit and minimum balance amount for FASTag wallet shall, however, remain unchanged, the release said.

NHAI had earlier announced free NHAI FASTag from Nov 22 to December 15, 2019, to encourage the people to adopt FASTag. (ANI)

