NHRC cautions against sponsored bogey of unfounded criticism on country's institutions over social media platforms

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday cautioned against the sponsored bogey of unfounded criticism against the Institutions of the country on social media platforms.

National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra, while addressing a press conference, said, "India is a vibrant democracy where everyone has the freedom of speech but cautioned against the sponsored bogey of unfounded criticism against the Institutions of the country on social media platforms."

He said that filtering of messages on social media to ensure freedom of speech is not used to defame others may not be termed as interference with the right to freedom of speech. He said that many a times, cyberspace is being misused to tarnish the image of the individuals as well as the nations. People sitting in Constitutional positions may not be able to refute such bogey of unfounded criticism amounting to defamation on social media platforms.



The NHRC Chairperson was addressing a function organized in the Commission to decorate the three officers of its Investigation Division with the Police Medal for Meritorious Services in the presence of NHRC Members, Justice MM Kumar, Dr DM Mulay and Rajiv Jain, senior officers and staff.

The decorated officers included OP Vyas, Deputy Registrar (Law) and the then Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dushyant Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Inder Pal Singh, Inspector (retd.). They were also presented with the NHRC memento and cash award of Rs. 5,000 each.

Justice Mishra said that spot enquiries and investigations carried out by the officers of the Investigation Division of the Commission ensuring justice to the victim of human rights violation is a very challenging task. As many as 21 Police Medals over the years since 2002 given to the officers of the Investigation Division of the Commission is in recognition of this fact. He also said that the work, functioning and structure of the NHRC, India is unparalleled among any NHRI in the world.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Santosh Mehra, DG (Investigation) highlighted the various contribution of the Investigation Division of the Commission towards ensuring justice to the victims of human rights violations in trying circumstances.

Secretary General, NHRC Bimbadhar Pradhan also lauded the efforts of the officers of Investigation Division of the Commission in winning laurels for the Institution through their hard work resulting in a Police Medal for distinguished as well as meritorious services since 2002. So far, 20 NHRC officers have been conferred Police Medal for Meritorious Services and only one for President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services. (ANI)

