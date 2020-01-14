NHRC delegation to interact with Jamia students over anti-CAA violence

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): A four-member delegation of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), led by a DSP level officer, will interact with students of Jamia Millia Islamia starting on Tuesday.

The interaction between the delegation and students will continue for four days.

This delegation's visit comes in response to December 15 clashes that had allegedly erupted between the Delhi Police and Jamia students after a protest against the Citizenship law turned violent.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, Najma Akhtar had said that the university authorities had written a letter to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) immediately after the incident took place and requested to initiate a high-level probe into the matter. The vice-chancellor alleged that the police has not filed an FIR in connection with the incident as of now.

On Monday, hundreds of students had entered the JMI campus and protested outside the VC's office demanding an FIR against Delhi police for the December 15, 2019 incident and demanded rescheduling of exams and security for students.



On the demand of the protesting students, the Vice-Chancellor in consultation with the Deans, HoDs and other officials announced that the ongoing semester exams stand cancelled till further notice, according to an official statement from the varsity. (ANI)

