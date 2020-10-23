NHRC directs UP govt to pay Rs 25,000 each to 70 girls stripped in Muzaffarnagar school

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued summons to the Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate to appear before it on December 29 over the alleged stripping of 70 girls in a government school in Uttar Pradesh.

The NHRC in its recent order also pressed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay compensation of 25,000 each to the 70 girls who were forced to strip by the warden of a government school in Muzaffarnagar to check for menstruation and submit a compliance report. The warden was reportedly angered by bloodstains found in a toilet of the school.

The summons was sent through the Chief Secretary of the State, who shall get the summons served to the District Magistrate and ensure its compliance on time.

This comes on a petition and subsequent submissions filed by human rights lawyer and Supreme Court advocate Radhakanta Tripathy, who had sought legal action against the wrongdoers and compensation to the victims.

Tripathy, in his plea, mentioned that the girls alleged that they were made to sit naked in the classroom during the search and alleged that though the report of the District Primary Education Officer has indicted the warden concerned but no effective steps were taken by the Education Department against her.

On perusal of the reports submitted by the state, the NHRC has observed that the warden Surekha Tomar had directed the minors to strip.

She was found guilty of inhuman behavior with the minor girl students, Tripathy said and added that the Magistrate, who inquired into the incident, has confirmed the allegations leveled against the warden.

"Subsequently, the Magisterial Enquiry Report stated that the service of the staff deputed at the said school has been recalled and their contract has not been renewed. The financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each to the 70 victim girl students could not be paid due to the non-availability of funds to be sanctioned by the Ministry of Human Resource Development," Tripathy said.

He further said that the report informed that the girls could not be rehabilitated due to their migration for further education to higher schools.

Earlier, the NHRC had directed the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh to submit the action taken report and arrangement of counseling of these students.

The Superintendent of Police (Crime), Muzaffarnagar, had earlier submitted stated that the incident occurred on March 31, 2017, and that the crime was registered at Khatauli Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A chargesheet has already been filed against Surekha Tomar before a local court. (ANI)