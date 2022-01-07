NHRC expresses concern over living conditions of slum dwellers in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday expressed concerns over the living conditions of slum dwellers in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

Acting on a complaint in this regard, the Commission issued notices to the Government of Maharashtra and the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs seeking their responses for the same.

The Government of Maharashtra, through its Chief Secretary, responded that several efforts have been made and schemes have been formulated to provide dwelling units to the slum dwellers of the Economically Weaker Sections with the State and Central assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna (Urban) (PMAY-U). Shortage of funds has been cited as a constraint.



The Centre, on its part, responded that out of the 2.24 lakh houses in Maharashtra, 2 lakh were sanctioned for Mumbai alone, out of which 58,225 have been grounded.

The Commission has sought a response from the Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to give a comprehensive report, and has given him four weeks' time.

The Union Ministry, vide its communication dated December 3, 2021, submitted that land and colonization are state subjects.

"The Centre is augmenting the efforts of the state to meet the housing needs of economically weaker sections in urban areas through Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna-Urban (PMAY-U)," they said. (ANI)

