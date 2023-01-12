NHRC hears over 200 cases of human rights violation in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday concluded its two-day camp sitting at Mumbai, organized to hear the pending cases of human rights violations in the State of Maharashtra.

The Camp Sitting was presided over by the NHRC Members, Dr D.M. Mulay and Rajiv Jain.

According to an official statement, the Commission heard more than 200 cases in the presence of concerned State government officers and the complainants. These included, among others, the cases of deaths due to negligence of the Electricity Department, denial of retirement benefits, negligence in protecting the fundamental human rights of people belonging to 'Koli' community and cine workers, death of eleven people in a building collapse, incidents of bonded labour involving child labour, and deaths in judicial/police custody.

"On the recommendations of the Commission, the Government of Maharashtra paid Rs.32.5 lakh in six out of the seven cases. The state government has assured compliance with the recommendations of the Commission in the remaining one," read an official release.

The Commission asked the Government of Maharashtra to submit reports for the speedy disposal of cases.

It has recommended that the State government formulate a uniform policy for the payment of compensation to the Next of Kin in electrocution death cases.

The Commission emphasized that human rights issues not only pertained to police/prison administration but also to civil authorities. The Commission also stressed upon Prison reforms, shelter home upgradation, the release of interim compensation to the rescued bonded labourers and other provisions for their rehabilitation and final compensation must be followed.

The members also advised that the Chief Electrical Inspector's office carry out a public awareness campaign regarding safety measures for electrocution cases. The Commission had also taken up three matters pertaining to the Director General of Shipping and the Shipping Corporation of India.



Earlier, inaugurating the camp sitting on January 11, 2023, the NHRC Member, Dr D.M. Mulay said that the Commission has a wide-ranging mandate for the promotion and protection of human rights in diverse areas.

"The NHRC camp sitting is a unique concept aimed at reaching out to the doorsteps of the victims of human rights violations," he said.

He also emphasized that the State government should make payments of compensation on time to them.

Addressing the gathering, NHRC Member, Rajiv Jain said, "There are various areas where the State Government officials needed to pay more attention. These included the functioning of Mental Health institutions in Maharashtra with a view to ensuring implementation of provisions of the Mental Health Act, 2017, standardization of compensation to those who died in judicial custody e.g. (Haryana State circular), repeal of legal provision discriminating Hansen's disease (Leprosy)."

He said that State Human Rights Cell Nodal Officer should ensure quick up-gradation of responses/reports through the HRC Net Portal of the NHRC. He also said that the NHRC's Advisory dated September 24, 2021, on hazardous cleaning must be strictly followed.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of Maharashtra, Anand M. Limaye said that the State government is proactively involved in the promotion and protection of human rights. It has recently set up a separate Department for persons with disabilities. The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has been functioning since March 6, 2001.

Manu Kumar Srivastav, Chief Secretary, Maharashtra, Justice K.K. Tated, Chairman of Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, Manoj Yadava, DG(I), Surajit Dey, Registrar (Law), Anita Sinha, Joint Secretary, NHRC and other senior officers of the Commission and the State Government were present.

After hearing the cases, the Commission interacted with the NGOs/HRDs. They raised a gamut of issues of human rights violations. These included patient charter to be followed by the hospital, bonded labour issues in the construction sector, sugarcane, migrant labour, deaths due to unfair labour practices, domestic workers, lack of social security, etc, as per an official release.

The Commission appreciated the work being done by the NGOs and Human Rights Defenders in the State of Maharashtra and encouraged them to continue to do so without fear or favour. (ANI)

