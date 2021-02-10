NHRC issued order for probing all custodial deaths in country: MHA

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued an order for probing all custodial deaths in the country, Union Minister of State Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.



"National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued an order dated September 4, 2020, for a mandatory judicial magistrate inquiry into every case of death in Police custody or other custody, authorised by the court, in view of Section 176(1A) of Code of Criminal Procedure," he said in reply to whether the NHRC issued revised order for probing all custodial deaths in the country.

Replying to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Vaiko, on whether the government will issue an instruction to all states and UTs to probe all cases of custodial death, encounter, he said "As per Constitution's Seventh Schedule, 'Police' and 'Public Order' are State subjects. It's for States government and UTs to see provisions of the law are followed in letter and spirit." (ANI)

