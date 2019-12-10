NHRC issues notice to Bihar govt over woman being set ablaze in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to Bihar Chief Secretary and DGP, seeking their response over the incident in which a young woman was allegedly set ablaze by a neighbour after she resisted his rape attempt in Ahiyapur.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the woman was alone at home when the accused tried to rape her on December 7.

The victim, who has suffered 50 per cent burns, was rushed to SKMCH Hospital where she underwent treatment before being shifted to a Patna hospital, Dr Sunil Kumar, SKMCH Hospital said.

She is being treated with government funds, police said.

Soon after her mother reached home, the neighbours informed her about the incident. Following this, the victim was taken to a hospital and a complaint was registered against the accused.

The accused was arrested, based on the complaint registered by the victim's mother. (ANI)

