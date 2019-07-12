NHRC issues notice to Delhi govt after ceiling fan fall on student

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday sent a notice to the Delhi government in connection with a 13-year-old student who sustained serious injuries after a ceiling fan fell on him in a government school in Trilok Puri area on July 9.

Taking suo moto cognizance, the commission has sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, directing the chief secretary to ensure that the best treatment is provided to the injured student.

It also asked the authorities concerned to conduct a survey at all the government schools to identify and rectify such unsafe fixtures and fittings, immediately so that such incidents do not recur in future.

"The school authorities, being lawful custodian of the students, are liable to ensure their safety during school time. The incident is shocking, giving true picture of the state infrastructure and maintenance of the government-run schools in Delhi. It is also disheartening, as reported in the media, that no teacher from the school accompanied the injured student," the NHRC said.

The student identified as Harsh got seriously injured in the incident. First-aid was provided to him by school authorities. He was later taken to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The doctors at the hospital opined that the condition of the victim was serious and they referred him to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

The uncle of the victim has reportedly stated that being a poor man with earning of Rs 9,000 per month, he does not have sufficient money for the treatment of the boy.

"He has also alleged that he never got permission to go inside the school and he could not see the conditions in which children study in the school. It is further alleged by him that the principal of the school or any teacher did not even meet family members of the victim," NRC said while quoting media report. (ANI)

