NHRC issues notice to Delhi govt, Union Health Secy in Police Constable's COVID-19 death case

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) on Tuesday asked the Delhi government and the Central government to submit a report on the COVID-19 death case of a Delhi Police Constable within four weeks.

The Constable who was brought dead to RML Hospital on May 5, had tested positive for coronavirus.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary and Union Home Secretary after taking suo moto cognizance of a complaint alleging negligence in the treatment of the cop.

The deceased was posted in North West Delhi's Bharat Nagar police station. (ANI)

