NHRC issues notice to DMRC on complaint requesting removal of misleading signage in new toilets for transgender persons

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) after taking cognizance of a complaint requesting the removal of misleading signages on its 347 new toilets for transgender persons.

Allegedly, the name 'Ubhayalingi' with a symbolic photo of 'half-male and half-female outside the new 347 Transgender friendly toilets, constructed by the DMRC at metro stations, is not the acceptable term for Transgender persons.

The signage fails to provide a safe space and prevent gender discrimination that the DMRC intended.



The Commission has called for an action taken report from the Director (Works) and the Director (Projects), DRMC on the grievances raised by the complainant within six weeks.

The complainant has requested the Commission for directions to the DMRC to remove all bilingual signage that mentions 'Ubhayalingi' immediately.

The complainant has also asked to make the following changes as the transliteration of the term 'Transgender Person' in Hindi should be used in all signages, the symbol for transgender persons should be 'T' instead of the 'half male-half female symbol and a fresh press release be issued after the change wherein the signage, the statement using 'Transgender Persons' instead of Transgender, what the above changes be followed in all future actions of the DMRC including separate public toilet facilities for Transgender Persons at its upcoming stations in Phase-IV.

It also said the DMRC should notify a complaint officer for notifying violations of provisions of the Transgender Persons Act. (ANI)

