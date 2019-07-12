NHRC issues notice to Haryana DGP in case of gang-rape of minor Dalit girl

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notice to the Haryana Director General of Police, asking for a detailed report in the case of gang-rape of a 12-year-old Dalit girl in Nuh.

She was allegedly abducted, taken to an under-construction house of a "cop" and gang-raped for two days.

The Commission sought the report within 4 weeks.

"The report should communicate about the status of the investigation being conducted in the matter and the relief and rehabilitation and counselling provided to the victim girl as the case has been registered under provisions of the POCSO Act and the girl also belongs to the Scheduled Caste," an NHRC press release said.

The Commission cited news reports which said that the grandmother of the victim had approached the police authorities on July 9 but no help was provided to her.

"The police eventually filed a case under the POCSO Act on July 11 and nabbed three persons, who reportedly confessed to the crime. Reportedly, the victim lives with her grandmother as her parents are no more. She (the grandmother) was away when one of the culprits approached her (victim) and took her out," it said.

The Commission observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the poor girl. "It is more disheartening, as reported, that for two days when the girl was being assaulted and her grandmother was seeking help from the police authorities, no action was taken on her request," it said.

"Had timely action been taken by the police personnel, perhaps, the girl could have been saved from the clutches of the perpetrators in time. As alleged, such an inhuman approach shown by the police personnel is highly condemnable. Apparently, the public servants have failed to do their lawful duty," it added. (ANI)

