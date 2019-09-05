NHRC issues notice to Haryana govt, DGP over rape victim's 'suicide'

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday issued notices to Chief Secretary to the Haryana government and Director General of Police (DGP) asking for a detailed report on the alleged suicide case by a rape victim at the police station.

The statement issued by the commission termed the police behaviour as 'insensitive and lackasdical' towards the victim.

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports that a woman committed suicide at the police station in Jathlana area of Yamunanagar in Haryana alleging police inaction in her rape case," an NHRC press release said.

The Commission sought the report within six months and has asked to inform them about the action taken against the delinquent police personnel.

The Commission directed the Chief Secretary of the State of Haryana to look into vulnerability of the family of the deceased. Protection and financial help to be provided to the victim family by the government, if not already provided.

It also asked whether training has been provided to the police personnel at different levels to handle such sensitive cases with a more human touch.

"The victim had got tired by visiting the police station again and again and in fact, justice was denied to her by the police authorities of Jathlana Police Station in Yamunanagar and she finally committed suicide. Her family members have made serious allegations against the Sub-Inspector and Police Station In-charge and demanded their suspension with the immediate effect," it said.

"The father of the deceased woman lodged a complaint that his daughter was married in the year 2016 and after she did not give birth to a child, there were regular altercations in the family. When the victim came to her maternal house in her village, some fellow villagers on the pretext of getting her divorce and a job kidnapped her," the release said.

"Reportedly, the accused kept the victim in Delhi, Lucknow and Dehradun for 3-4 months and during the time, the victim was raped and obscene videos were also made. The victim somehow managed to get free from their captivity and after coming back to her house revealed the ordeal to her family members," it added. (ANI)

