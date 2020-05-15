NHRC issues notice to Maha, MP over reports of pregnant migrant woman giving birth on road

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of reports that a pregnant migrant woman, who was walking on foot from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh, delivered her baby on road.

"She rested for two hours after the delivery and then continued walking for the remaining 150 kilometres. The pregnant woman and her husband had reportedly started their journey from Nashik in Maharashtra and were walking towards their home in Satna in Madhya Pradesh," NHRC stated.

It has observed that the incident amounts to sheer negligence of the state authorities resulting in violation of human rights of the victim woman.

"Rights to life and dignity of the poor woman have been grossly violated. It is also indignity to the motherhood," NHRC stated.

Accordingly, NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter, within four weeks including the health status of the woman and her child and also if any relief and rehabilitation has been provided by the state authorities to the aggrieved family.

"The Commission would like to know about the measures being taken by both the states to ensure that the migrant labourers are not subjected to harassment and hardships during the lockdown. The Commission would like to know as to what actions have been initiated against the erring public servants by the state authorities for their apathy and culpable negligence for not implementing the government orders and various measures mentioned in interstate Migrant Workmen Act, during lockdown period," the statement from NHRC read.

According to the media reports, on May 12, the woman experienced labour pain during the journey and the delivery took place en route. The husband of the woman has, reportedly, stated that after his wife delivered the baby, they rested for two hours and then again resumed walking as they had to cover at least another 150 kilometres to reach home.

It is further mentioned that at Dhule, Maharashtra clothes and essentials were given to them by a family for the newborn baby. (ANI)

