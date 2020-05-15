NHRC issues notice to Punjab, UP over reports of woman pulling her child sleeping half hung on suitcase

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of reports about a mother pulling a suitcase with her small child sleeping half hung on it on Agra Highway.

The migrant woman was reportedly walking all the way from Punjab to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh till she caught the attention of the media persons.

NHRC observed that "it is aware of the unprecedented situation and that the central and the state governments are working sincerely to address every issue coming up during the lockdown but it is strange that the pain of the child and the family could be seen and felt by many enroute, except the local authorities."

"Had the local authorities been vigilant, some relief could immediately be provided to the aggrieved family and others facing similar hardships. The incident amounts to violation of human rights and requires intervention by the NHRC," read a statement.

NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and the District Magistrate, Agra calling for a detailed report within four weeks in the matter including the action taken against the responsible officers/officials and relief/assistance provided to the victim families.

It has further observed that several news reports about miseries of people have come to its notice during the lockdown forcing it to intervene in order to sensitize the central and the state authorities to deal with the situation with an approach of respect to human rights of the public at large, particularly the vulnerable sections of the society. (ANI)

