NHRC issues notice to the Maharashtra Govt over reported plight of women labourers

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has taken suo moto cognizance of a media report about the plight of women labourers engaged in cutting the sugarcane for several sugar factories at Srigonda Tehsil of Ahmed Nagar district in Maharashtra.

The Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary Government of Maharashtra on the same calling for a detailed report within four weeks.

"Ten per cent of them are pregnant but unaware of their lawful rights and the benefits ensured under various government schemes. They are not granted any maternity leaves and child care facilities and no healthy diet is provided to them by the departments concerned," NHRC stated in the press statement.



The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of human rights violations of the helpless poor women labourers.

It is the prime duty of the State to safeguard the lawful rights of the vulnerable sections of society including poor labourers and women workers who are giving birth during work without any special care, though guaranteed under the law, the release stated.

Accordingly, NHRC has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary Government of Maharashtra calling for a detailed report within four weeks, the statement said.

The matter pertains to the media report, carried out on January 11. In the media report, the Taluka Medical Officer of the Srigonda has claimed that they have a record of about 35 women labourers, who delivered babies in the current crop season.

He has given data pertaining to seven Primary Health Centers (PHCs) falling under Srigonda Tehsil and has also stated that it is necessary for the management of the factories and horticulturists to create awareness among these women labourers about their entitlement to a healthy diet, few days leave and necessary health and medical facilities during the period of pregnancy and after the delivery, stated NHRC. (ANI)

