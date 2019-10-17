NHRC issues notice to UP Chief Secretary, DGP over Pilkhua police custody death case

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday sent a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and state Director General of Police in connection with the alleged death of one man in police custody after a brutal assault in Pilkhua here.

"The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that in Pilkhua, Uttar Pradesh, a man died in police custody on October 13, 2019, after he was brutally assaulted during interrogation in connection with a murder case," said a press release.

Quoting a news report, the commission observed that it appears to be a glaring instance of violation of human rights of an individual in police custody.

"Accountability rests on the police force of the State," the release said.

Family of the deceased has alleged that the man died after police brutally assaulted him. Three police officials have also been suspended in the matter. (ANI)

