NHRC issues notice to UP DGP over violence amid CAA protests

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) over the violence in the state during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The NHRC sought a report in the matter within four weeks.

In the notice, the Commission said that a complainant has alleged that subsequent to the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, there have been many incidents of human rights violations by the authorities in Uttar Pradesh.

"Youth have been killed, the internet has been suspended and the police themselves are destroying public property. The right to peaceful assembly has also been violated. The complainant has requested for intervention of the Commission in the matter," NHRC said.

"The complainant has alleged that in the last few days numerous reports have come from all over the state of Uttar Pradesh that as many as 19 deaths, mostly of young persons, primarily from bullet injuries have occurred," it added.

It said that the complainant has further alleged that despite concerned official stated that the police have not fired, "the news reports showing police personnel open firing on public proves to the contrary".

NHRC said that complainant also alleged that the police officials also destroyed properties of individuals and targeted Muslim population by sealing their shops.

As many as 15 people have died in police-protesters clashes against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which erupted in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

