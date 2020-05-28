NHRC issues notice to UP govt over death of migrant worker in Saharanpur

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh government over the reported death of a migrant worker due to hunger in Saharanpur.

As per the reports, the worker walked for six days, covering 350 kilometres from Ludhiana.

According to the NHRC, it has issued the notice "after taking suo motu cognizance of a media report that 19-year-old migrant worker" died.

The Commission has sought a report from the state government in four weeks about the present status of the migrant labourers of Uttar Pradesh stuck in different states, who are willing to come back to their native places in and the steps being taken to ensure their smooth journey back home.

It also observed that "it is not the first time that it has come across such an incident relating to painful conditions of the migrant labourers, their illness, delivery of babies on roads and their deaths during their journey back home in the wake of Corona lockdown." (ANI)

