NHRC issues notice to UP govt over reports of child's death due to negligence of doctors

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh after reports of a one-year-old child died as he was not attended by the doctors at the District Hospital Kannauj.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of the media report regarding the incident and issued the notice to the state government.

According to the report, a one-year-old child, suffering from fever and swollen neck, died as he was not attended by the doctors at the District Hospital Kannauj. After waiting 45 minutes his poor parents were told to take him to the District Hospital, Kanpur for treatment.

The NHRC has called for a detailed report in the matter, within four weeks including the action taken against the doctors/officials of the hospital concerned and status of any relief given to the family of the deceased child by the state government. (ANI)

