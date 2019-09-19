NHRC issues notice to UP govt over sexual assault victim's suicide

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged suicide of a sexual assault victim due to "delayed police action on her complaint in Bareilly district".

According to an official press release, NHRC has issued notices to the chief secretary and the UP Director General of Police calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks.

"NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that an alleged victim of sexual assault committed suicide in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh as the police allegedly delayed proceedings on her complaint," the press note said.

The human rights body said that a precious life could have been saved had the police authorities taken timely action in the matter.

"It observed that it is unfortunate that the public servants instead of taking timely action on her complaint, tried to delay the proceedings forcing the woman into frustration and mental agony due to which she took an extreme step of ending her life by hanging herself," the release said.

"The commission would like to know about the present status of the investigation of the case and whether any relief has been provided to the Next of Kin of the deceased," it said.

NHRC said that according to media reports, an FIR has been registered in the matter and orders for a thorough probe have been issued.

Reportedly, the Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has placed the Sub-Inspector concerned under suspension and one Munshi, who had dismissed the application submitted by the victim.

"Two accused in the rape attempt case have been arrested and two others have been nabbed for passing certain comments on the victim," it added. (ANI)

