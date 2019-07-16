NHRC issues notices to UP govt, power company over Balrampur incident

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Taking suo motu cognisance, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and a power distribution company after 55 students were injured when a high-tension cable fell on a school in Balrampur.

The panel also recommended ex-gratia relief to the victims.

"The commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, the government of UP and the chairman, Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (MVVNL), calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks," an NHRC press release said.

Fifty-five students were injured after a high-tension cable fell on a government primary school in Utraula Tehsil of Balrampur district on Monday.

The commission sought details about the medical treatment being provided to the injured and steps taken by the authorities to prevent such incidents. "The commission also expects the state government to inform about the status of the relief provided to the victim students," it said.

The panel said that the incident shows "irresponsible and negligent attitude" of the MVVNL.

"Necessary steps should have been taken by the school authorities if the 11000 kV high tension electric cable was passing above the school building. The authorities concerned cannot escape their liability to ensure proper safety of the students in the school," it said.

"A large number of people have sustained grievous injuries and have lost life due to electrocution, weak and old electric wires, dilapidated electric poles and faulty transformers in Uttar Pradesh," it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the Balrampur District Magistrate to provide medical aid to the children and directed the Managing Director of MVVNL to probe the matter and take action against the guilty. (ANI)

