NHRC notice to Maharashtra DGP over Palghar lynching

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued a notice to Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) over the Palghar lynching case, observing that the "incident is apparently indicative of negligence by public servants".

"The Commission has observed that the incident is apparently indicative of negligence by the public servants. The death of three persons in such a cruel manner by the unruly mob that too during the countrywide lockdown, under extra vigil by the administration and police, amounts to gross violation of the right to life of the victims," a release by the NHRC on Tuesday read.

According to the release, NHRC has sought a detailed report within four weeks including action taken against the culprits and relief, if any, granted to the Next of Kin (NoK) of the three deceased.

According to the Commission, both the complaint and media reports mention that the victims, Sushil Giri and Kalpavriksh Giri, belonging to a sect of Sadhus, were going to attend a funeral when they along with the driver of their car were attacked by an unruly mob on suspicion that they were thieves.

The video of the attack had gone viral on April 19, "which showed that police personnel were also present when the victims were being attacked."

Earlier today, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had said that an investigation into the case should be done under the guidance of a judge of a high court or by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Congress party leaders too have condemned the incident.

Palghar police on Sunday arrested 110 people including nine juveniles, in connection with the lynching of three persons by villagers.

Three people, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat via interior roads of Palghar, were beaten to death on April 17 by Gadchinchle villagers, who suspected them of being thieves, police said. (ANI)

