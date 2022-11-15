NHRC notice to Telangana govt, Centre over Hyderabad ragging incident

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notice to Telangana Government, Union Education Ministry and University Grants Commission (UGC) over the incident where BBA-LLB first year student at a B-school in Hyderabad was allegedly ragged, brutally assaulted and compelled to raise religious slogans by a group of students at the college hostel.

Referring to news reports, NHRC said the victim approached the college management to inform them about the incident that allegedly took place on November 1 but they did not react promptly. A case was registered by the police only on November 11, 2022 on a complaint by e-mail sent by the victim.

The Commission observed that the incident amounted to human rights violations of the victim due to sheer negligence, lack of supervision and inherent failure of the college administration to ensure the safety and security of each and every student within the campus of IBS College. NHRC said it appears that nothing has improved despite the UGC Regulation on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions way back in 2009.

The Commission has further observed that if a slew of measures like regular interaction and counseling of the students to identify an early indication of ragging by holding surprise inspections at hostels, students' accommodations, canteens, recreation rooms, toilets, etc were implemented, this unwarranted incident of ragging may have been prevented.

Accordingly, the Commission has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Telangana calling for a report within six weeks in the matter. It should include an action taken report, along with the reasons for the prima facie failure of the institution to take adequate steps to prevent ragging in accordance with the UGC regulation, and the steps taken or proposed to be taken to punish the perpetrators of the incident of ragging, its abettors and sympathizers by attracting punitive action under the UGC Act. He has also been asked to explain whether the victim has been suspended by the college and if yes, in what circumstances.

A notice has also been issued to the Director General of Police, Telangana, regarding the status of the criminal case registered against all the assailants and teaching/ non-teaching staff of the college concerned as reported in the news report.

Further, a notice has been sent to the Secretary, the Union Ministry of Education as well as the Secretary, UGC to submit reports regarding the effective implementation of the recommendations of the Raghavan Committee on "The Menace of Ragging in Educational Institutions and Measures to curb it", affirmed by the Supreme Court of India for educational institutions across the country.



Issuing the notices, the Commission has noted that the Supreme Court in the case of the University of Kerala vs Council, Principals' Colleges, Kerala [(2009) 7 SCC 726], in no uncertain terms has stated that the heads of institutions/members of the administration, be mandatorily panelized for not taking timely action against ragging for failure to sensitize teaching/non-teaching staff or employees working in the hostels and messes.

It has also noted that the UGC has extended its definition of ragging vide its third amendment in its Regulation of June 29, 2016, by including "Any act of physical or mental abuse (including bullying and exclusion) targeted at another student (fresher or otherwise) on the ground of colour, race, religion, caste, ethnicity, gender (including transgender), sexual orientation, appearance, nationality, regional origins, linguistic identity, place of birth, place of residence or economic background."

The NHRC has observed that it seems that the dissemination of information by using creative methods including using apps as well as running anti-ragging media campaigns in public domain to build awareness are not visible in the public domain to deter perpetrators of such a crime and to have ragging free campus remain non-effective to ensure the safety and security of the individual students without affecting their privacy.

Several students of a business school allegedly thrashed a student at a hostel and harassed him physically and sexually.

According to Telangana Police, the incident took place at ICFAI Business School at Dhonthanpally village, Ranga Reddy. The victi m is a student in the first semester of law undergraduate programme.

Telangana Police said the victim has filed a complaint stating that he was physically and sexually harassed by 15-20 individuals in his hostel room on campus.

"On November 1, a few students of ICFAI Business School thrashed a student at the campus hostel for his alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed," a police officer said.

A case was registered under the TS Prohibition of Ragging Act at Shankarpally police station. The FIR was registered under the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, attempt to muder, criminal intimidation and other relevant sections

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

